Mass meltdown as iconic ice cream treat Choco Taco discontinued

By Annie Dabb • 30 July 2022 • 10:14

Image - Choco Taco: Keith Homan/shutterstock

There has been a mass meltdown as confectionary company Klondike has made the decision to discontinue the famous Choco Taco ice cream treat.

Adorers of the sugary snack, an ice cream encased in a sugar taco and coated in chocolate and peanuts, have taken to twitter to express their outrage and news shows across America have even orchestrated mourning ceremonies to cope with the loss of the beloved ice cream treat. Steve Foster tweeted “RIP to a real one” to express his unhappiness with Klondike’s decision.

Klondike tweeted to confirm the discontinuation of the Choco Taco and suggested instead that consumers try Klondike’s other “delicious frozen treats” such as “Klondike Cones, Shakes, Sandwiches, and of course, our signature Bar available nationwide”.

The company have described their decision to cancel the consumer favourite as “particularly painful”. They have claimed to be “working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk. The decision is said to be down to the “shift in demand over the past two years”.

Others have tweeted the company asking them to “undo” their decision and some people have stock bought Choco Tacos so that they can slowly wean themselves off of the sugary childhood favourite.

