More than half a tonne of Colombian Cocaine seized at London Gateway port

By Annie Dabb • 30 July 2022 • 16:00

Image - cocaine:busliq/shutterstock

More than half a tonne of Colombian Cocaine has been seized by the UK National Crime Agency and Home Office Border Force at London Gateway port.

The cocaine, found in individually wrapped blocks in green plastic wrap, had been smuggled in with a shipment of bananas travelling from Colombia to the UK by boat.

The shipment is thought by National Crime Agency investigators to have been on its way to the Netherlands. However, it was intercepted last week in the UK.

The estimated value of the copious amount of cocaine is estimated at around £40 million once cut and sold. The interception of this shipment of cocaine will have had a massive impact on the criminal network involved and they will have lost out on “making millions of pounds”, according to the National Crime Agency official twitter account.

Cocaine is a Class A drug. Adam Berry, the NCA Branch Operations Manager has said that “Class drugs are pedalled by gangs involved in violence and exploitation in our communities”.

In a statement published on facebook on the 30th July, The NCA has said that it “works hard with partners to stop drugs getting that far, and making seizures like this demonstrates how (they) can break that link between international drug cartels and street-level dealers”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.