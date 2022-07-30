NATO preparations commence as British Army and Royal Air Force personnel deploy to Finland

By Annie Dabb • 30 July 2022 • 13:39

Image - NATO: Vitalii Vodolazskyi/shutterstock

British Army and Royal Air Force personnel have deployed to West-Finland this week as part of an international training which is fundamental in NATO preparation for the alliance of international forces.

Around 150 members of the British Army and Royal Air force have been carrying out training for Exercise Vigilant Fox alongside more than 500 US and Finnish troops, according to www.gov.uk. The exercise also involved soldiers, armoured fighting vehicles and helicopters from the US 3rd Armoured Brigade Combat Team (The Iron Brigade).

The four-day high-readiness exercise programme practices interoperability between air and land forces ahead of the official accession of Finland to NATO (The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation). Finland signed the UK’s joint security declaration back in May 2022 to confirm its inclusion into this organisation.

Forces from the US, the UK and Finland endured high-intensity training, offensive defensive and offensive operations which included helicopter assaults, as well as covert lands and short-notice raids. In line with NATO preparation, the training was intended to further integrate air and land forces for the best results in the case of conflict.

The participation of all three nations in this programmes is fundamental to the collaboration of different NATO forces to carry out operations and in war.

In a statement, Colonel Jukka Nurmi Deputy Chief of Training Defence Command Finland described “training events like Vigilant Fox” as “a great opportunity to learn from each other and Finland is most grateful for the participation of international partners.”

Nurmi also endorsed “the training and exercise activities carried out with close partners, such as the United Kingdom” as proof of a “continuation of long-term close cooperation.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.