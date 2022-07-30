Orange Obsession: Brit mum spending £3,000 a year on her Irn-bru addiction

By Annie Dabb • 30 July 2022 • 15:36

Image - Irn bru: lennystan/shutterstock

A British mum who spends £3,000 a year on her Irn-bru addiction, drinking 20 cans a day, has been hypnotised into kicking the carbonated compulsion.

During lockdown, HR manager Carole Lamond from Glasgow drank around 15,000 cans of the Scottish fizzy drink. The 57 year old was spending around £3,000 a year on cans of Irn-bru and her orange obsession got out of hand when she was working from home and the drink was easily accessible to her.

Lamond has said that she would start with a can of Irn-bru at “8am in the morning”, and be drinking the carbonated pop drink all day, even “having one before bed” in the evening.

Each week during lockdown Lamond was spending £60 on 24 packs of Irn-bru cans and she was hiding the evidence of her addiction from her husband, William (52) so that he didn’t realise how much she depended on the orange fizzy liquid.

Lamond describes her relationship with Irn-bru as that of a “drug addict” as she was “trying to conceal my problem”, even though every week her recycling bin would be overflowing with Irn-Bru cans. She says she was “literally chain drinking it”.

The Glaswegian has lamented the amount of “family holidays” she and her husband could have afforded for the money she was spending on the Scottish soda.

Lamond has confessed that it wasn’t just the taste that got her hooked. “It was everything from the sound of the can cracking open to the feel of the aluminium and bubbles”.

She tried multiple weaning off methods to cut down on her addiction and event went cold turkey, but suffered with “the symptoms of an addict”. Eventually, Lamond was hospitalised this year, suffering from dizzy sells, fainting and heart palpitations, as reporting by dailystar.co.uk

Eventually, Lamond was able to curb her sugar addiction with the help of hypnotherapy. David Kilmurry, a London-based hypnotherapist treated Lamon with “some very strong aversion therapy which creates a disgusting taste just at the thought of drinking Irn-Bru or chocolate”. Lamon now feels “sick” at even the smell of what used to be her favourite drink.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.