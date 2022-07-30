Update: Police name the nine-year-old Lincolnshire girl stabbed to death

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 July 2022 • 8:05

Lilia Valutyte - Image Boston Police

8.05 am : July 30 – Lincolnshire police have named the nine-year-old girl as Lilia Valutyte, a member of Boston’s local Lithuanian community.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family and friends,” describing her death as an “utter tragedy.” She added that flowers and tributes can be left at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place. The town is according to the Leader of the borough council, Paul Skinner, “united in mourning” with flags flying at half-mast.

Two individuals were arrested on Friday, July 29 for the stabbing however police have declined to provide any details citing an ongoing investigation. As a result, what happened, why and who was involved remains known only to the police and those involved for now.

1.39 pm : July 29 – Two people have been arrested by police over the fatal stabbing of the nine-year-old girl in Boston, Lincolnshire overnight.



Announcing the arrest Lincolnshire Police Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said the force wouldn’t be revealing the name of the victim whose family is being supported by specialist officers. Describing the stabbing as an “isloated incident” she asked that: “People refrain from speculating on social media on what is a desperately sad situation – and also a live investigation. “The public, the police, and her family will want this investigation to hold those responsible to account.”

She reiterated her appeal for witnesses to come forward as a forensic team remains on the scene gathering evidence. No further details of the arrests or the circumstances of the stabbing were provided.

08.13 am : July 29 – Police have launched a hunt for witnesses after a nine-year-old girl was stabbed to death in the Lincolnshire town of Boston.

At around 6.20 pm on Thursday, July 28 officers were called to Fountain Lane where they found the young girl died from suspected stab wounds.

The police in Lincolnshire have launched a murder investigation and have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A statement issued by the police and reported by Sky News said: “We have launched a murder investigation. The area has been cordoned off and we will be at the scene for the foreseeable future.

“The young girl’s parents have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

“Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers.

The MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman said he had been in contact with the policing minister, who had assured him national support would be available in bringing those involved to justice.

He said: “Profoundly shocking news in Boston this evening.

“I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services work.

“I have also been in contact with policing minister Tom Pursglove to ensure that any national help that might be useful is made available as quickly as possible.”

On Friday, July 29 police have said there is no update as they continue to hunt for witnesses to the stabbing of the nine-year-old Lincolnshire girl.

