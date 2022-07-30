Price of electricity DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY in Spain and Portugal on Saturday, July 30

By Chris King • 30 July 2022 • 2:14

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

The average price of electricity on Saturday, July 30, in Spain and Portugal, will make a big drop of 18.7 per cent.

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will drop by a substantial 18.7 per cent this Saturday, July 30, compared to Friday, July 29. Specifically, it will stand at €224.80/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – stands at €129.98/MWh this Saturday.

This price is the result of adding the average price of the auction in the wholesale market to the compensation that the demand will pay to the combined cycle plants for the application of the ‘Iberian exception’ to cap the price of gas for the generation of electricity.

Saturday’s maximum price will be registered between midnight and 1am, at€163.78/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €114.30/MWh, will occur between 11am and midday.

In fact, and according to data from OMIE and the Iberian Gas Market (Mibgas), the wholesale price of electricity will be almost €82 lower this Saturday than the €306.58/MWh that would have been paid if the cap on the price of gas for electricity generation had not been included. In comparison, that price without a gas cap would have been €306.58/MWh.