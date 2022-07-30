Public transport in Valencia Community discounted by another 30%

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 July 2022 • 22:57

Metrovalencia = Image GVA

Public transport in the Valencia Community will be discounted by a further 30 per cent on top of the 50 per cent already in force.

The announcement by the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, on Saturday, July 30 will see tickets discounted by 80 per cent between September and the end of the year.

Speaking to Europa Press he said: “We want to protect families, to alleviate in part the inflation that punishes, as always, people with less purchasing power.”

The discounts will apply for users of the Generalitat’s public transport (Metrovalencia, TRAM d’Alacant, TRAM Castelló, MetroBus and concessions) complementing the subsidy for the Cercanías and Media Distancia trains announced by the Government.

Free travel is already available on Sundays in Metrovalencia and TRAM d’Alacant, which will continue during August.

Puig said that the discount will be re-evaluated at the end of the year with any continuation dependent on energy prices and the cost of living.

Puig added that he believes that the current energy crisis is an opportunity to improve mobility, decarbonisation and ultimately to make cities more liveable. Measures such as those taken now, he believes will facilitate this shift.

The discount on public transport in Valencia Community will cost the autonomous region €20 million

