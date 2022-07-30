Revival of the peasant protests: The government doesn’t want to talk seriously

By Annie Dabb • 30 July 2022 • 13:09

Image - netherlands farmers protest: Jan van Dasler/shutterstock

The peasant protests in the Netherlands are far from over. At the weekend protestors blocked the roads with bales of straw and manure. Dutch Prime Minister Marke Rutte has condemned this form of protest.

The planned nitrogen policy has farmers in the Netherlands back in the barracks. As well as the barriers they had already built to defend their farms, more recently they have produced more and more fires, according to the transit authorities. These fires and blockades have caused large traffic jams and endangered many road users in the Netherlands.

The reason for the renewal of the peasant protests is that the government’s designated mediator invited Johan Remkes to talk with him and the ministry of farming and nitrogen at the beginning of the week.

The Union of Holland Farmers (LTO) announced that it would not accept the invitation until the government accepted the need for serious discussions around the objective, the schedule and the details of the planned nitrogen policy, informed Agrarheute.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte took to twitter to condemn the blockages on the freeways in very clear terms: “To intentionally put others in danger, to damage our infrastructure and threaten the people who help with the cleaning efforts transcends all limits”. He ordered an end to “these life threatening actions”.

