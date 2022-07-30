Rottweiler refuses to defend drug dealers during police raid in Brazil

By Annie Dabb • 30 July 2022 • 16:19

Image - Rottweiler: Olexandr Andreiko/shutterstock

Rottweiler refuses to defend the drug dealers who had raised him for just that purpose, as he lay down next to three suspected criminal offenders during a police raid in Brazil.

Usually regarded as a dangerous dog breed, liable to attack when provoked and known for being powerful and loyal, Rottweilers have a long history of aggression towards strangers when protecting their owners.

However, during a police raid in Brazil, instead of protecting it’s drug dealing owners from police arrest, the gang’s pet lay down beside the three men while they were handcuffed by police officers, as reported by mirror.co.uk

The male drug dealers were arrested on Thursday 28th July on a ranch in Hortolandia, Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

From the raid the police officers seized 1,176 bricks contains 1.1 tonnes of marijuana which had been shipped from Campo Granda, Mato Grosso do Sul state. It is thought that the three dealers intended to sell the marijuana in and around Campinas, Sao Paulo state.

The Rottweiler has been left with the woman who owns the land on which the house sits where the raid took place. She is not thought to be involved in the trafficking of illegal narcotics. The men have been taken to the Narcotics Police headquarters in nearby Americana.

The police returned to ensure the Rottweiler and two other dogs weren’t being maltreated and it has been confirmed that they are kept in good condition.

