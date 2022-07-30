Russian energy giant Gazprom cuts off gas supply to Latvia

By Chris King • 30 July 2022 • 21:28

Image of the Gazprom offices in the Lakhta centre in St Petersburg, Russia. Credit: Google maps - Dark Victor

Latvia has become the latest European country to have its gas supply cut by Russian energy giant Gazprom.

In the latest escalation in the energy crisis, Russia today, Saturday, July 30, cut off the gas supply to Latvia. Gazprom, the state-owned multinational energy corporation, without offering a further explanation, confirmed that the country had ‘violated conditions for gas withdrawal,’ and as a result, shipments to the Baltic state would be stopped, according to metro.co.uk.

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin had insisted that all countries paid for their gas supplies in roubles. Several European states were subsequently cut off after failing to comply, while claiming that Putin’s demand was breaking international sanctions. Poland, Bulgaria and the Netherlands were among those who fell foul of this action.

Gas prices throughout Europe are at an all-time high following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with soaring inflation the result. As winter approaches, many states are hurriedly trying to find a solution to the ongoing energy crisis.

Germany has been badly affected after Gazprom cut its supply through the Nord Stream pipeline to just 20 per cent of the normal capacity earlier this week. The energy giant – located in the city of St Petersburg – cited unscheduled maintenance and repairs to the supply line as the reason for supplies being reduced.

Berlin did not accept this as a legitimate reason, with a spokesperson for Germany’s economic ministry commenting last Monday, July 25: ‘According to our information, there is no technical reason for a reduction in deliveries’.

Many cities in Germany have already started imposing measures aimed at saving energy. Spain is also about to take action, with Pedro Sanchez announcing yesterday, Friday, July 29, that a package of energy-saving measures would be decreed this Monday, August 1.

UE leaders in Brussels have insisted that member states cut their gas consumption by 15 per cent. They even went as far as to suggest that in the event of the Kremlin causing a gas shortage this winter, they would impose mandatory energy cuts.

This move was opposed by both Portugal and Spain, who have already deployed their own joint measures aimed at reducing energy bills in the two Iberian countries.

Gazprom previously suspended shipments to around a dozen European Union countries including the Netherlands, Poland and Bulgaria, because they would not consent to the demand.

