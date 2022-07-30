By Matthew Roscoe • 30 July 2022 • 18:43

Ten more Russian tanks destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Saturday, July 30, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian tanks.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further ten Russian tanks had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Friday, July 29. This takes the number of Russian tanks lost in Ukraine to 1759.

According to the latest data, another 170 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 40,670.

Eight more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as six more Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of 19 Russian vehicles and fuel tanks which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 2889. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), taking the total to 733.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 30.07 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.07 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/SGkzwKjRqf#stoprussia #ВІРЮвЗСУ pic.twitter.com/ikCw78iO30 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) July 30, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Saturday, July 29 in the Donetsk direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 157th day of the war shows that the loss of the eight more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 3995, while the destruction of six more Russian artillery systems now means that Putin’s army has now lost 906 in total.

The losses suffered by the Russian army were revealed days after Russia released their own data highlighting the losses inflicted on Ukraine by the Russian army.

On Thursday, July 28, Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that a total of 260 aircraft, 145 helicopters, 1,625 unmanned aerial vehicles, 359 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,172 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 764 multiple rocket launchers, 3,207 field artillery guns and mortars, and 4,515 special military vehicles from Ukraine had been destroyed since the start of “the special military operation.”

