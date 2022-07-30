Soon be time to strike up the band in Huercal-Overa (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 30 July 2022 • 15:00

HUERCAL-OVERA: Municipal music school ready to receive pupils Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

ALL parties on Huercal-Overa’s council voted on July 29 to create the Martin Alonso Municipal Music School.

The school will offer first class instruction for all those who – regardless of age – wish to learn to play an instrument and enjoy music, said the mayor of Huercal-Overa, Domingo Fernandez. The selection process for the school’s teachers is underway, he revealed.

“This important project for our municipality can become a reality now that the new Music School is finished, ready for the next school year,” he said.

The €912,000 three-storey building will have an auditorium, nine music rooms, a staff room, office, vestibule and concierge, as well as toilets and a terrace.

