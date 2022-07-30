Teulada-Moraira ‘Shopping Night’ to include a ‘Flower Power Party’

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 July 2022 • 22:18
Teulada Moraira shopping evening
Announced on Friday, July 29, the shopping night will include a Flower Power theme and will start at 7:00 pm.
The evening is designed to bring merchants and those that live in the area closer together in an evening of shopping, dining and celebrating.
This year’s event will be focused around the urban centre of Moraira where you will be able to shop late into the evening and the castle esplanade where you can enjoy live music, restaurants and bars.
For those who like to shop there will be discounts and promotions and for those enjoy their food and drink there will be tastings and many other activities.
So far there are 17 participating businesses will remain open until midnight, these being:
The Flower Power Party will feature music from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and bar service by the Ugly MC.
Funds raised on the evening will go to the children of Hospital la Fé de Valencia.
The Teulada-Moraira ‘Shopping Night’ promises to be a great evening that is for a good cause, don’t miss it.
