The new Las Marinas-Alicante public bus service goes to tender

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 July 2022 • 22:30

Denia Bus Station - Image Google Maps

The new bus service between Les Marinas and Alicante has gone to tender some four years after the route was first announced.

The announcement on Friday, July 29 opens the competition for bids to run the seven lines that will operate between the two areas,

One of the main objectives for the proposed routes is to connect areas within Las Marinas with the Alicante-Elche airport, the ADIF Alicante (AVE) station and the University of Alicante.

The bus lines will service more than 740,000 residents and will deliver a connected service that has been lacking in the area. Once operational it will facilitate easier travel for both those from the region looking to travel as well as those looking to holiday in the area.

The planned routes areas follow:

Line 1 Benidorm – Airport

Line 2 Benidorm – Alicante

Line 3 Benidorm – (University) – Alicante (by Vila Joiosa)

Line 4 Calpe – Altea – Alicante – Airport (for L’Alfàs del Pi)

Line 5 Callosa from En Sarrià – La Nucia – Alicante

Line 6 Dénia – Alicante – Airport (by Pedreguer and Gata de Gorgos)

Line 7 Xàbia – Alicante – Airport (for Teulada-Moraira and Benissa)

Those wishing to tender for the new Las Marinas-Alicante public bus service should contact the Alicante government, whilst those looking to use the service should keep an eye out for a start date – expected later this year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.