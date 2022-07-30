The new Las Marinas-Alicante public bus service goes to tender

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 July 2022 • 22:30
Denia Bus Station - Image Google Maps
The announcement on Friday, July 29 opens the competition for bids to run the seven lines that will operate between the two areas,
One of the main objectives for the proposed routes is to connect areas within Las Marinas with the Alicante-Elche airport, the ADIF Alicante (AVE) station and the University of Alicante.
The bus lines will service more than 740,000 residents and will deliver a connected service that has been lacking in the area. Once operational it will facilitate easier travel for both those from the region looking to travel as well as those looking to holiday in the area.
The planned routes areas follow:
Those wishing to tender for the new Las Marinas-Alicante public bus service should contact the Alicante government, whilst those looking to use the service should keep an eye out for a start date – expected later this year.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
