Unanimous vote from councillors approves ambitious plans for Carboneras (Almeria) promenad

By Linda Hall • 30 July 2022 • 16:26

PASEO MARITIMO: Carboneras has plans for peaceful coexistence between motor vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists Photo credit: Carboneras town hall

CARBONERAS town hall intends to extend the Paseo Maritimo promenade as far as the El Corral beach.

Councillors from all parties voted in favour of the proposal at the last plenary session on July 28, giving the go-ahead to spend €4.9 million on three separate projects.

The town hall will apply for a grant from the Fair Transition Institute (ITJ) which is attached to the central government’s Environment Ministry. These funds are available to municipalities which, like Carboneras, have closed fossil-fuel power stations in line with EU carbon-free targets.

The ambitious Paseo Maritimo project will account for €3.9 million, with plans for green zones and a sustainable transport scheme to ensure safety and coordination between pedestrians, motor vehicles and cyclists.

At the same time, municipal sources said, the extended Paseo would be completely accessible to those with reduced mobility.

The town hall also hopes for €359,975 from the ITJ to enlarge and improve Plaza El Llano de Don Antonio with a children’s play area and, in the words of Carboneras’ mayor Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez, “make it more people-friendly.”

Should the ITJ funds be forthcoming, the town hall also intends to spend €735,000 on more greenery in the town centre and outlying neighbourhoods, while making improvements to the Plaza del Mercadillo, landscaping plots of municipal land and converting other plots into allotments.

