Will Smith breaks silence says ‘my behaviour was unacceptable’

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 July 2022 • 7:56

Will Smith - Image Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com

“My behaviour was unacceptable,” says Will Smith as he finally breaks his silence over the infamous Oscars Chris Rock slap.

A video posted to his Instagram account overnight on Friday, July 29 sees the actor apologise for the incident saying that he is ready to talk.

Confessing to have been: “doing a lot of thinking and personal work” he added “trying not to think of myself as a piece of s***”.”

He continues with a full apology saying: “Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable. And I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Apparently, Smith had tried to make contact with Rock to apologise in person, however, the actor and comedian had said he was not ready to talk, hence the Instagram post.

But Smith did not just apologise to Rock, he also apologised to his family singling out his mother, who he had seen being interviewed over the incident.

“You know, I wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment? So I want to apologise to Chris’s mother.”

The whole incident has clearly unsettled Smith who sitting alone in a chair takes a number of deep breaths before beginning his apology, with the apologies followed by answers to questions posed by fans.

Speaking about the whole incident he said: “It’s all fuzzy,” adding, “but I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment.”

Smith surprised everyone during the Oscars ceremony after walking up to the stage and slapping Rock, who had made a joke at his wife’s expense. That incident tarnished his image badly and has seen him drop out of the limelight.

But the apology in which he says: “I’m human. And I made a mistake” might just be enough to recover his dignity and his career.

He finishes by saying: “I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking, but I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world.

“And, you know. If you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again,” acknowledging that “his behaviour was unacceptable.”

