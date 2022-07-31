4-year-old in tears after Ryanair stopped him flying to Spain’s Alicante

The youngster was due to fly with his cousins, uncle and aunt, Manchester Evening News confirmed on Sunday, July 31.

What should have been a fun and exciting time ended in tears.

The flight departed on Thursday, July 28.

The family had booked the flights and decided to add their nephew to the booking at a later date.

The young lad’s uncle said: “It was separate bookings but I spoke to Ryanair when we first discussed it and they said we needed to book him as an adult, book in as a new booking and then call back when it’s sorted and they will link them and change the names.”

“So my brother paid £400 (€476) and got it sorted and we called Ryanair to link them.”

“But we spent a week and a half trying to get through to them and it would just cut off.”

“A couple of times we managed to get through but they needed to transfer us or they couldn’t access it because it was coming up as suspicious which I don’t understand because we had all the booking references and everything.”

“We were told we needed to verify it through a website which we tried but were given no instructions so we kept trying to call to get help but nothing.”

“In the end, we had to gamble and go to the airport to check in and then they said they couldn’t do it.”