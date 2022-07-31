A return to normal: Patients with Covid have to actively phone in to take sick leave

By Annie Dabb • 31 July 2022 • 12:44

Image - sick leave: Prostock-studio/shutterstock

In Germany you now have to actively take sick leave if you have Covid. The medical association has recently requested that people phone in to work or any public place that they need to be and take sick leave if they are infected with the virus.

According to the Ministry of health in Germany, it should be noted that with the end of quarantine and the following elimination of the social-distancing rules from Monday morning next week, those with Covid will have to actively phone in to work and request to take sick leave.

Until now, if you had a positive covid test, you would receive a notification to socially distance yourself from other people which would automatically grant you sick leave from work. Now, you have to get permission from your doctor to take sick leave if you’ve tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Medical association would like people who are infected with corona virus but are not displaying any symptoms to return to work.

Johannes Steinhart, medical president in Kurier, has considered the vulnerable groups of society. He has advised that “patients at risk shouldn’t return to work so soon, but they should receive treatment as quickly as possible.” He also added that “we don’t want asymptomatic people to feel obliged to return to work prematurely as a result of this lifting of quarantine.”

