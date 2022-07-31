All female Air Force to fly over all female football final this evening

By Annie Dabb • 31 July 2022 • 12:03

Image - Female football: majeczka/shutterstock

Today, during the final game of the Women’s Euro Final 2022 championship, an all female air force will fly over Wembley stadium in London in support of England’s all female football match against Germany.

The three female pilots will fly past in C-130 Hercules transport aircrafts and be flanked by two Typhoon fighter jets. The C-130 will be captained by Flight Lieutenant Lauren who has 12 years of experience in the Air Force.

Lauren has helped to train the first Afghan female pilots in the past. She has described the women on the England football team as “inspiring”. She is excited to be flying one of the RAF’s “most memorable” missions.

If England’s all-female team are victorious in this evening’s match, the Lionesses will have secure their first major silverware in history. However, Germany’s all-female football team have a history of being the competition’s mist successful team to date and are aiming for a ninth euro title, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham also tweeted out his support for The Women’s Euros. He expressed his pride to have been part of the championship, as the Lionesses played at the LSVS Stadium in Greater Manchester earlier in the competition. Burnham’s tweet read “Now it’s over to our @Lionesses to finish things off in style. Good luck, we’re all behind you!”

The RAF female flyover will take place at 4:57, 3 minutes before match kick-off at 5pm.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has described this as “a landmark day for English football and women’s sport”. He also said that “it’s fantastic that the Royal Air Force will be marking the occasion with a flypast featuring an all-female aircrew”.

