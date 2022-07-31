BREAKING: Horror crash in Commonwealth Games cycling event leaves Brit seriously injured

The accident occurred during the final lap in the men’s 15km scratch race and medical teams immediately rushed onto the track.

British Cycling confirmed the news in a Tweet on Sunday, July 31. The post read: “Following a crash in the men’s scratch, Matt Walls & Matt Bostock are being treated by medics before being taken to hospital for further treatment.”

“We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can.”

Reporter Michael Houston also tweeted about the incident. His post read: “Only just composed myself from that horrible crash in the men’s scratch heat. Here’s what we know:”

“Matt Walls went over the barrier with his bike into the crowd.”

“He seems to have landed in with the spectators which included children.”

“Isle of Man’s Matthew Bostock stretchered off.”

“Derek Gee of Canada also DNF while his team-mate Mathias Guillemette is disqualified.”

“Matt Walls is wearing an oxygen mask.”

“Staff have cordoned off area.”

“At least a couple of members of the public were affected, receiving some form of treatment.”

“Lots of distraught people.”