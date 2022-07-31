Bill Russell, one of American basketball’s greatest-ever players has passed away at the age of 88. Bill’s death was announced via his official social media profile this Sunday, July 31. According to the post, his wife Jeannie was at his bedside when he passed away peacefully. No further information was divulged.

During his career playing in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Bill won an incredible 11 championship titles. He also won two titles while acting in a player-coach capacity. This was a historic achievement in its day, leading to his being recognised as one of the most accomplished NBA players of all time. A gold medal came his way in the Olympic Games as well.

In a 1980 poll of basketball writers, Bill Russell was voted the greatest player in NBA history. When he was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame Red Auerbach, his Celtics coach called him “the single most devastating force in the history of the game”.