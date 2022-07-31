Carp-R-Us take a break after the sixth match in their Murcia series

By Linda Hall • 31 July 2022 • 22:05
MURCIA SERIES: Carp-R-Us recently fished the River Segura in the city centre
Photo credit: Gregorico
“This was the last match ahead of the club’s annual August heat wave break,” said club secretary Steve Fell.
“Fortunately, the temperature had dropped considerably since the 40 degrees-plus of earlier in the week, and the water was cooler than expected.”
The day only hit the mid-30s although the milky grey-green river looked in poor form, which did not bode well.
Peg One above the weir performed best, with Willy Moons managing five carp and a barbel weighing 6.6 kilos.
Terry Screen on Peg Two came second with seven carp weighing 5.4 kilos with Alan Smith managing a creditable 2.7 kilos with one carp and 56 bleak (which weighed less than a kilo) on Peg Three.
Roy Dainty immediately above the bridge had two carp for 2.4 kilos.
“We don’t fish as a club in August due to the heat, although July wasn’t that cool.” Steve said. “No doubt there will be some impromptu knock-ups on Thursdays for those willing to take on the heat.”
