Carp-R-Us take a break after the sixth match in their Murcia series

By Linda Hall • 31 July 2022 • 22:05

MURCIA SERIES: Carp-R-Us recently fished the River Segura in the city centre Photo credit: Gregorico

CARP-R-US fished the sixth match of their 2022 Murcia Series on the River Segura in the city centre on July 28.

“This was the last match ahead of the club’s annual August heat wave break,” said club secretary Steve Fell.

“Fortunately, the temperature had dropped considerably since the 40 degrees-plus of earlier in the week, and the water was cooler than expected.”

The day only hit the mid-30s although the milky grey-green river looked in poor form, which did not bode well.

Peg One above the weir performed best, with Willy Moons managing five carp and a barbel weighing 6.6 kilos.

Terry Screen on Peg Two came second with seven carp weighing 5.4 kilos with Alan Smith managing a creditable 2.7 kilos with one carp and 56 bleak (which weighed less than a kilo) on Peg Three.

Roy Dainty immediately above the bridge had two carp for 2.4 kilos.

“We don’t fish as a club in August due to the heat, although July wasn’t that cool.” Steve said. “No doubt there will be some impromptu knock-ups on Thursdays for those willing to take on the heat.”

