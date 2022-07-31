By Chris King • 31 July 2022 • 21:10

BREAKING: Chloe Kelly goal WINS Euro 2022 final for England's Lionesses against Germany

An extra-time goal from Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly sees England’s Lionesses win the Euro 2022 final against Germany.

A goal in extra-time from Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly has seen England’s Lionesses become the Euro 2022 champions today, Sunday, July 31. This is English football’s first major trophy since the other famous victory over German opponents back in 1966, also at Wembley stadium.

Kelly sent the record-breaking 87,192 fans into ecstasy as her strike hit the back of the net with 10 minutes left to play.

For the sixth match in a row, England manager Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged team for today’s final against the eight-time European Championships winners. Germany meanwhile faced the match without their enigmatic captain Alexandra Popp. The tournament’s joint-top scorer injured herself in the pre-match warm-up, leaving German coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg with a headache.

It took England until the second half to go in front. A goal from Manchester United’s Ella Toone setting the match up for a thrilling climax. A superb long ball from Kiera Walsh allowed Toone to outpace the German defenders and show astounding composure by calmly chipping the ball into the net over the advancing Frohms.

Disappointment loomed when Lina Magull levelled the scores with just minutes to go. Latching onto Wassmuth’s cross she deftly turned the ball into the England net. Incredibly, and showing how solid the Lionesses’ defence has been, that was only their second goal conceded in the whole tournament.

Extra time is always a nervy affair, but when Chloe Kelly’s first shot was blocked on the German goal line, she lost no time in smashing the rebound home to make Wembley erupt into a cauldron of noise.

Russo almost put the game beyond doubt in the closing minutes, but the final whistle blew and English football finally ended 56 years of misery as the Lionesses were crowned Queens of Europe.

Boris Johnson was among the first to congratulate the achievement, tweeting @BorisJohnson:

Football has come home! A stunning victory by the @Lionesses. Huge congratulations to Sarina, Leah and the whole team. Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph.

#WEURO2022 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 31, 2022

What a result! It's finally coming home! We are all so proud of the England team tonight. Congratulations to every one of you. #LionessesLive #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/3f6cmXnCg6 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) July 31, 2022

Huge congratulations to the @Lionesses on their Euros win. They haven’t just won the tournament they’ve won the hearts of the whole country. What a great day to be an England fan. #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/m4gZMyyWY3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 31, 2022

It’s come home! Congratulations @Lionesses, brilliant game, amazing atmosphere. You have made everyone incredibly proud. 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/KtgozIgd7B — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) July 31, 2022

