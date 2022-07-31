“Football is not just for boys”: Boris Johnson and the Queen wish luck to England Lionesses

By Annie Dabb • 31 July 2022 • 11:21

Image - England Lionesses: Jacob Lund/shutterstock

On official 10 Downing Street stationary, Boris Johnson has wished luck “on behalf of the whole country” to the England lionesses for the England women’s football game against Germany at Wembley stadium this evening.

The all-female football team qualified o the final stage in the UEFA Women’s championship after beating Spain in extra time last week.

Some may be feeling apprehension for this evening’s game as the Lionesses have lost 21 of the 27 games they’ve played against Germany in the past, including the Euro 2009 final, as reported by dailymail.co.uk. However, in their last game with Germany, the Lionesses triumphed, making fans hopeful for today’s result.

In his well-wishing letter, Johnson commended the all-female team on demonstrating that “football is not just for boys – it really is for anyone”. He also encouraged the women to be “every bit as proud of yourself as England is of you”.

Johnson’s letter to the women’s football team seems to respect the footballers as genuine people, and takes on a more supportive, and less objectifying attitude than his comment about the female volleyball players during the 2012 olympics, whom he described as “semi-naked women”…”glistening like wet otters”.

Comments on the publication of Johnson’s letter were filled with women lamenting his resignation as Prime Minister, and telling him that he will be “missed 100%”, and that he is “the best PM we have ever had and not allowed to achieved what you had planned for our country”.

TheRoyalFamily official twitter account also showed their support to the Women’s England team and wished “the best of luck to the @Lionesses in the #WEURO2022 final today!”

