Italian tragedy as 12-year-old boy dies suddenly and unexpectedly

12-year-old Flavio had been on a waterslide when he felt unwell so he sat down on a sunbed, vomited and then collapsed unconscious.

The event took place around 11:00.AM on Saturday, July 30, according to il Fatto Vesuviano.

The incident happened in just a matter of minutes. Reports say that it could either have been an accident or a sudden illness. At present, it is not possible to establish with certainty the cause of death.

An initial external examination carried out by the forensic doctor appointed by the Salerno Public Prosecutor’s Office did not reveal any wounds or signs of bleeding.

Initial investigations were carried out by officers from the Battipaglia police station who, led by deputy police commissioner Giuseppe Fedele, took steps to acquire images from the video surveillance cameras and seize the slide.

The Mayor of Pompeii, Carmine Lo Sapio, responded to the tragedy and spoke on behalf of the whole community when he expressed his sympathy and condolences to the family for the loss of little Flavio.

Carmine Lo Sapio said: “I am saddened by the serious grief that has befallen you.”

“I sincerely participate in your sorrow. No parent should outlive their child.”

“The loss of a child is like stopping time, it opens a chasm that swallows up the past and even the future,” the Mayor added.

“It is a slap in the face to the promises, gifts and sacrifices of love joyfully given to the life we have given birth to.”