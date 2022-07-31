By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 July 2022 • 22:57

Living Chess - Image Xabia Ayuntamiento

Living Chess, played with real people and characters, once again took centre stage in Javea on Saturday, July 30.

Dating back to 1996, Living Chess coincides with the celebration of the I Centenary of the Patron Saint Festivities.

Unlike normal chess, the game uses real people who in the process of playing the game enact a classic tale. A theatrical reproduction built around chess, with a narrator, character actors and appropriate background music.

To enable those who attend the game, a program is handed out to spectators prior to its start. Handwritten and in Spanish, Valencian and English, it includes a brief outline of the game’s history, its development and a summary of the rules.

Played on a giant chess board with characters dressed for the occasion, with each year’s game telling a different story using a script specially written by those involved. In the early days, the game was based around medieval battles but has since evolved to tell classic tales from great literary works.

Living Chess takes centre stage in Javea on the last Saturday of every July.

