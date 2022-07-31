Nadine Dorries tweets “dangerous” photo of Rishi Sunak

By Annie Dabb • 31 July 2022 • 14:20

Image - Nadine Dorries: wikimedia commons

Secretary of State Nadine Dorries has tweeted a “dangerous” photo of Rishi Sunak stabbing PM Boris Johnson in the back as the Tory leadership campaign continues.

The tweet, depicting Sunak’s face super imposed onto that of Julius Caesar stabbing Brutus who was one of the men who conspired against him, has been described as “dangerous” and “distasteful” by fellow Conservative MP.

Supporter of Sunak’s Greg Hands has reminded Sky News of the murder of Southend MP David Amess, who died after being stabbed last year. Hands said “It is not even a year since the stabbing of Sir David…so I think this is very, very bad taste, dangerous even”.

One of Dorries’ allies defended her tweet, saying that the “satirical image” was obviously meant to provide “political commentary”. She described those who see the tweet as inappropriate as “wilfully offended”.

However, vigilant observers of the Tory campaign so far will know that Dorries’ criticism of Sunak is not contained only within this tweet. In the Daily Mail on Saturday, the culture secretary wrote an article which accused Sunak of “planning a coup for a very long time”.

Dorries urged readers not to trust Sunak, the former Tory chancellor, who had fooled many of them in the Cabinet “by his appearances”. This comes after she tweeted the price of Sunak’s suits compared to the price of Liz Truss’s earrings from high-street store Claire’s Accessories, although she did admit she may have “gone over the top about Rishi’s clothes“.

Although her views are strong, almost half of voters so far seem to agree with Dorries, as 40% say that Truss is more in touch with people’s concerns, whereas less than a 5th of voters back Rishi, according to The Sun.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.