News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 31 July 2022 • 14:50

FOUNDATION STONE: Tijola will have a sports complex by next summer Photo credit: Junta de Almeria

Sports centre THE president of the Diputacion provincial council Javier Aureliano Garcia, Tijola’s mayor Jose Juan Martinez, and the Junta’s delegate Aranzazu Martin, laid the foundation stone for the town’s Ciudad Deportiva sports complex. Financed by the Diputacion and the Junta, the €3.3 million centre take 12 months to build.

Second best NOBODY won the July 30 Bonoloto draw’s first prize but the person who processed a ticket in Carboneras’ Plaza del Castillo received the €57,574 second prize. Two others in Gijon (Asturias) and Laracha (La Coruña) also won the same amount, Spain’s State Lotteries and Betting organisation (SELAE) announced.

Grim stats SO far this year, the Red Cross has assisted 72 women in Almeria province who were victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation, an increase on 2021. The women came from Rumania, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru and Venezuela, the organisation revealed.

Dawn crash A 23-YEAR-OLD driver died in a head-on collision with a lorry after drifting to the wrong side of the A-350 in Pulpi at 5am on July 30. Firefighters from Huercal-Overa and Turre later needed 90 minutes to create a space large enough to free the young man’s body.

New face NOW that Almeria City’s former mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco has moved to Sevilla to head the Junta’s Environment department, his city hall post goes to psychology graduate Maria del Mar Aguero, mother to two daughters. This will be the first time that the city has had a woman mayor.

