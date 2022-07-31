Overturned car starts a fire in Costa Blanca’s Elche

A vehicle careered off the road on Sunday, July 30, after a serious traffic accident on the CV-853 as it passed through some terraced fields in the Alzabares area of the Alicante municipality of Elche.

The news was confirmed by the Fire Service of Alicante in a tweet on Saturday, July 30, that read: “This afternoon we suffocated a vehicle fire on CV-853 km 10 when it left the road and fell into a terrace.”

Sofocamos en la tarde de hoy un incendio de vehículo en la CV-853 km 10 al salirse de la vía y caer en un bancal 🚒💦🔥🚘👍#bomberos #cpba #enaccion pic.twitter.com/plahGvVZ93 — Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) July 30, 2022

After losing control at kilometre 10, the vehicle was thrown off the road and overturned upside down on the fields, after which is where it began to burn, requiring the intervention of the fire brigade of the Alicante Provincial Consortium.

Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 1,004 people in Spain from January to December 2021, according to provisional 24-hour data from the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT).

In December 2021, a total of 88 people lost their lives on the roads, which represents a variation of 8 fatalities compared to the same period of the previous year.