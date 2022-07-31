Renfe warns of high-speed train rescheduling in Andalucia due to renovation work

By Chris King • 31 July 2022 • 19:06

Image of Renfe train. Credit: [email protected]

Train operator Renfe has warned of the need to reschedule its high-speed services in Andalucia due to renovation work on one of its lines.

As detailed by Spanish train operator Renfe in a statement released today, Sunday, July 31, renovation work is due to be carried out by Adif on the high-speed railway line linking Madrid and Andalucia. This action will force the rescheduling of high-speed and long-distance services in the community between August 1 and September 5.

🔊 Modificación de servicios de alta velocidad y Larga Distancia en la línea Madrid-Andalucía entre el 1 de agosto y el 5 de septiembre por 👷 obras de Adif.https://t.co/3cYOBLm3QD pic.twitter.com/BO1zCgxu9A — Renfe (@Renfe) July 15, 2022

The company explained @Renfe that these works are part of the comprehensive renovation of the infrastructure. They will be carried out between August 1 and September 19 at different points on the Yeles, Toledo to Guadalmez, Ciudad Real route.

As a result of these works, Renfe assured that: “it will be necessary to make cuts in traffic in a timely manner”, which will force trains to circulate on a single track with speed limits.

Renfe will reschedule its trains between August 1 and September 5, with the change of ‘a few minutes’ of the departure and arrival times, and an increase in travel time of about ten minutes on average.

The affected lines are the AVE Madrid-Cordoba-Sevilla, Madrid-Cordoba-Malaga, Madrid-Cordoba-Granada, Barcelona-Cordoba/Sevilla, Barcelona-Malaga, and Barcelona-Granada. Among others, the work will also disrupt the Alvia Madrid-Cadiz, Madrid-Huelva, the Intercity Madrid-Algeciras, and Cadiz-Barcelona routes.

In addition to the aforementioned trains, the schedule of the Avant trains of the Seville-Cordoba-Malaga and Seville-Cordoba-Granada relations, as well as the Madrid-Puertollano service, will also be modified.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.