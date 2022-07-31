By Sally Underwood • 31 July 2022 • 14:29
Rocket Man: Paul Maxwel brings down the house in Mijas Auditorium concert. Image: Christer Largavell
Performing along with his band and a 12 piece orchestra, Paul Maxwel played a selection of Elton John’s greatest hits, delighting music fans who had flocked to Mijas.
Maxwel, who is also known locally as the Piano Man, has been playing on the Costa del Sol for more than 30 years. He has supported some of the biggest names in music, including Michael Bolton and Simply Red.
Originally from London, Sally is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a journalist for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
