By Sally Underwood • 31 July 2022 • 14:29

Rocket Man: Paul Maxwel brings down the house with Mijas Auditorium concert. Image: Christer Largavell

LOCAL celebrity Paul Maxwel brought down the house while performing his Elton John Experience concert at the Mijas Auditorium on Saturday, July 30.

Performing along with his band and a 12 piece orchestra, Paul Maxwel played a selection of Elton John’s greatest hits, delighting music fans who had flocked to Mijas.

Maxwel, who is also known locally as the Piano Man, has been playing on the Costa del Sol for more than 30 years. He has supported some of the biggest names in music, including Michael Bolton and Simply Red.