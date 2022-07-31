Romanian fugitive who escaped justice arrested in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm

The arrested took place on Sunday, July 31, according to EFE.

There was an arrest warrant for extradition on the fugitive from Romanian Justice after he allegedly committed a robbery from a construction company located in Darmanesti which is a big town in eastern Romania, in Bacau County

The events allegedly took place last January when, in the early hours of the morning, the arrested man and another individual broke into the premises of the construction company and stole several items from inside.

The National Police have confirmed that the theft and the damage caused amounted to more than €3,000.

