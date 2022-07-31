Sanet y Negrals local boy returns to play in La Liga

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 July 2022 • 22:30
Kiko Femenía - Image Villarrreal FC
Femenía, signed a three-year contract on the weekend of July 31, after five years with English Premier League Club Watford. The club were relegated last season and will now be playing in the English Championship.
Femenia joins a growing list of La Marina Alta footballers who have made the big time with José Luis Gayà (Pedreguer), Adrian Ortolà (Xàbia), Antonio Sivera (Xàbia) or Gema Soliveres (Xàbia) all having gone on to play in La Liga.
Femenía, an attacking winger, debuted professionally with Alicante before moving on to play for FC Barcelona B, Real Madrid Castilla, Alcorcón and Deportivo Alavés. He then accepted a contract to play for London Club, Watford where he has been since 2017.
With 65 games in LaLiga and 107 in the Premier, Femenía is no stranger to top-flight football and will make an impact with his goal-scoring ability and his knack for floating hanging balls into the goal mouth.
Sanet y Negrals local boy Kiko Femenía will return to La Liga in time for the start of the new season.
