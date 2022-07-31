Shock as TV presenter Kate Garraway’s husband back in ICU fighting for his life

By Anna Ellis • 31 July 2022 • 16:10
Derek Draper hugging his son in Spring 2021. Image: Kate Garraway/Twitter
Although Derek no longer has the virus, he has long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.
The virus also affected Mr Draper’s ability to communicate, and he can be bed-bound for days.
Kate Garraway updated her Twitter fans on Sunday, July 31, about Derek’s condition in a post that read: “Thank you so so much for all your messages of support – they really do mean the world. I’ve been off Good Morning Britain.”
“As Derek’s health took an unexpected & frightening turn for the worse that landed him back in intensive care & fighting for his life – again.”
The follow-up Tweet was a very positive step in the right direction. Kate posted: “Thanks to the extraordinary NHS teams & his own amazing life force & spirit Derek please 🙏 god is back on the right side of it now and I’m so looking forward to seeing you all back on GMB from 6 a.m tomorrow & Smooth Radio hopefully celebrating a Lionesses World Cup win.”
