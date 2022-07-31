Shock as TV presenter Kate Garraway’s husband back in ICU fighting for his life

Although Derek no longer has the virus, he has long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

The virus also affected Mr Draper’s ability to communicate, and he can be bed-bound for days.

Kate Garraway updated her Twitter fans on Sunday, July 31, about Derek’s condition in a post that read: “Thank you so so much for all your messages of support – they really do mean the world. I’ve been off Good Morning Britain.”

“As Derek’s health took an unexpected & frightening turn for the worse that landed him back in intensive care & fighting for his life – again.”

Thank you so so much for all your messages of support – they really do mean the world. I’ve been off @gmb @smoothradio as Derek’s health took an unexpected & frightening turn for the worse that landed him back in intensive care & fighting for his life – again . — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) July 31, 2022

The follow-up Tweet was a very positive step in the right direction. Kate posted: “Thanks to the extraordinary NHS teams & his own amazing life force & spirit Derek please 🙏 god is back on the right side of it now and I’m so looking forward to seeing you all back on GMB from 6 a.m tomorrow & Smooth Radio hopefully celebrating a Lionesses World Cup win.”

Thanks to the extraordinary @nhs teams & his own amazing life force & spirit Derek please 🙏 god is back on the right side of it now and Im so looking forward to seeing you all back on @gmb from 6 a.m tomorrow & @smoothradio – hopefully celebrating an @lionesses #worldcup win! ❤️ — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) July 31, 2022

That’s good news indeed! We do have an amazing NHS. They deserve so much more than this govt & previous administrations have given them. Praying for Derek’s steady progress 🙏 Stay well & strong yourself – don’t forget to take care of your needs too 🤗x