The fight against inflation: 42,000 Viennese people receive €200

By Annie Dabb • 31 July 2022 • 13:26

Image - energy prices: Ink Drop/shutterstock

Good news in the fight against inflation: in an attempt to reduce the increasing energy prices, approximately 42,000 beneficiaries of Viennese compensatory subsidies will automatically receive a compensation for energy expenditure of €200 starting from Monday, August 1.

In recent weeks, around 192,000 people with minimum security, living assistance or unemployment benefits have already received the subsidy.

Single parents can also apply for further financial aid. According to a broadcast on Sunday, July 31, 13,000 single parent families that pay minimum rent or receive support for living costs have received an additional €100.

Other single parents who receive emergency assistant or unemployment benefits, for example, can now apply for the €100 supplement online at wien.gv.at from the August 1 until September 30, 2022.

The city of Vienna in Austria has already paid around 48 million euros in total in financial aid services.

Social Counsellor Peter Hacker (SPO) has commented that “Many Viennese people are noticing the effects of the high rates of inflation in their daily lives. The city of Vienna supports a great number of people, especially when energy costs increase, with a special focus on those that need support most urgently.” He has called the “development and administration of these support services” an “important task” for the Vienna’s city administration.

Hacker hopes to implement this support quickly and precisely and in the least bureaucratic way possible.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.