Tragedy in Costa Blanca’s Valencia as 10-year-old girl dies

A ten-year-old girl died on Sunday, July 31, after falling from an eighth floor in a building located in the Patraix district of the city of Valencia, according to El Mundo.

The tragic incident occurred at around 8:00.AM and officers from the Forensic and Judicial Police were immediately called to the scene.

Tragically the girl died instantly and the possible causes of the incident are being investigated.

The tragedy comes just a couple of months after a 12-year-old boy died in Valencia after falling from a fourth-floor balcony.

On Thursday, May, 12, the boy died at the Hospital La Fe, Valencia, Spain, after falling from a fourth-floor balcony on Wednesday, May, 11.

The accident occurred in a building located in the centre of Algemesi, Valencia, Spain, when the boy was reportedly playing with other children on a balcony, from where he tried to jump to a window in the inner courtyard, failing to reach it and plummeting to the ground four floors below.

According to sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU), after receiving the alert that the child had fallen into a patio of lights, they mobilised an emergency unit and another Basic Life Support unit, as well as a primary care doctor.

The medical services treated the child for multiple trauma and after being stabilised by the Emergency medical team, he was evacuated in an advanced life support ambulance to La Fe hospital in Valencia, where he died on Thursday.