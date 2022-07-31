By Matthew Roscoe • 31 July 2022 • 7:26

Casualties reported after Ukrainian UAV attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. Image: Mike Mareen/Shutterstock.com

THE Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozzhaev, announced an attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet from a Ukrainian UAV in the early hours of Sunday, July 31.

According to Razvozzhaev, at least five people were injured as a result of the UAV strike of which all of them were employees of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. No one has died as a result of the attack.

Sevastopol’s governor made the announcement via his Telegram channel and confirmed that all planned Navy Day celebrations in the city have now been cancelled for security reasons.

Residents of Sevastopol are asked to stay at home.

“Early this morning, the Ukronazis decided to spoil the Navy Day for us. An unidentified object flew into the courtyard of the fleet headquarters, according to preliminary data, it is a drone. Five people were injured, they are employees of the fleet headquarters, there were no deaths. Help was provided to everyone,” Razvozzhaev said.

He added: “I ask you to remain calm and stay at home if possible.”

The press service of the Black Sea Fleet reported that Navy Day events were postponed.

According to the press service of the Black Sea Fleet, on the Day of the Navy, which is celebrated on the last Sunday of July (this year – July 31), in Sevastopol.

Recently, the European Council has extended EU sanctions in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, by one year.

As reported on Monday, June, 20, the EU sanctions were response to Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and were first introduced in June 2014, including prohibitions that aimed to target the import of products from both Crimea and Sevastopol.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.