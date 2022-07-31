Young woman placed in a coma in Madrid ICU after cosmetic surgery has died

By Chris King • 31 July 2022 • 19:45
Image of La Paz University Hospital in Madrid.
Credit: Google maps - Antonio Lax Muñoz
A young woman who had been in an induced coma for many months in the ICU of La Paz University Hospital in Madrid after undergoing several cosmetic surgery operations, has died this Saturday, July 30, as reported by Diario de Sevilla.
According to sources close to her family, Silvia Idalia Serrano, underwent several operations on April 26, in one of the centres of the CEME clinic. She was discharged the next day despite complaining of severe pain that she was suffering from, which, according to the clinic, was normal.
Eventually, she was admitted to the hospital ICU with a serious infection that led to her being placed in an induced coma for months. Silvia woke up a few weeks ago and a slight improvement had been noted in her condition.
The girl’s family has taken the case to court for a crime of serious reckless injury. It is being carried out by the Court of Instruction No46 of Madrid, which is investigating both the surgeon who undertook the operation and another doctor, for an alleged crime of reckless injury.
In their defence, the clinic maintained that the operation was carried out without complications and that everything went well. They claim to know no reasons as to why the deceased became infected with an infection that caused serious consequences.
