112 Emergencies handles more than 79,000 calls in Malaga during first semester of 2022

As reported by Emergencies 112 Andalucia on Sunday, July 31, during the first half of 2022 in the province of Malaga, Telephone 112 has coordinated a total of 79,583 emergencies. This figure represents an increase of 15 per cent compared to the same period of 2021, which saw 68,920 incidents.

Telephone 112 reflected that the trend continues to rise year after year, which shows, they added, “the consolidation of the Single Emergency Telephone as a reference number for citizens in case of emergency situations, as well as the high degree of knowledge and implantation among the population”.

The main causes of calls from Malaga to 112 during the first six months of this year have been health care, with 41,842 emergencies, which represents 52.5 per cent of the total managed notifications.

They are followed by incidents related to citizen security issues with 15,443, equivalent to 19.4 per cent of the total. Notifications for traffic incidents came next, with 5,781 (7.2 per cent); traffic accidents, with 4,724 (5.9 per cent); fires, with 2,529 (3.1 per cent), and issues related to animals, with 2,290 (2.8 per cent).

Citizens also dialled 112 to request help for anomalies in basic services and rescues among other assistance.

In Andalucia, 112 operators managed a total of 382,167 notifications in the first semester. Malaga province ranked second in the number of incidents. Sevilla had the highest concentration of emergencies, with a total of 104,193 calls attended.

Next came Granada with 47,529, and Cadiz with 46,779. A lower volume of emergencies was recorded in Almeria, with 28,696, Cordoba with 28,610, Huelva with 23,544, and finally Jaen with 23,233.

Activity in the 112 Emergency system traditionally increases during vacation periods, festive periods, and special operations, when the number of trips increases.

In the first half of the year, the month with the most activity was June, with a total of 15,443 notifications. This was followed by May, with 14,530. April saw 13,174; January had 12,854, and March with 12,520. The quietest month was February, with a total of 11,062 incidents handled.

Emergencies 112 Andalucia is a free, multilingual public service that can be used in the event of any type of emergency. With a single call to this free and easy-to-remember telephone number, valid throughout the European territory, citizens can access the necessary help in any urgent and emergency situation, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

It offers attention to users in English, French, German, and Arabic, as well as Spanish. In this way, it guarantees coverage for all types of emergency situations that could occur in Andalucia regardless of the origin or language of the people requesting assistance.

