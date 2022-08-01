3,500 UK businesses risk losing the ability to import goods

More than 3,500 businesses risk significant delays in importing goods if they don’t move to the UK’s new streamlined customs system now, HMRC confirmed on Monday, August 1.

Businesses submitting import declarations must use the Customs Declaration Service from 1 October 2022, when the Customs Handling Import and Export Freight (CHIEF) system will close for import declarations.

Businesses should check that their customs agents are ready to use the Customs Declaration Service. Those without a customs agent must set themselves up to make their own declarations using software that works with the system.

Many businesses are already using the Customs Declaration Service, however around 3,500 businesses are yet to move.

It can take several weeks to be fully set up on the Customs Declaration Service so those waiting to register risk being unable to import goods to the UK from October 1.

Julie Etheridge, HMRC’s Director of Programme and Operational Delivery for Borders and Trade, said: “There are now only 2 months left until businesses must use Customs Declaration Service for imports.”

“Businesses need to move now or risk being unable to bring their goods into the UK.”

“Registering takes time so businesses should start moving to the Customs Declaration Service to ensure a smooth transition and avoid disruption to their business.”