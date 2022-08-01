Barcelona calls for extreme precautions to prevent monkeypox

By Anna Ellis • 01 August 2022 • 17:00
Barcelona Public Health Agency calls for extreme precautions to prevent monkeypox. Image: World Health Organisation.
One of the key aspects to avoid transmission is the early detection of cases and their isolation, as well as the identification of their close contacts.
Therefore, people who have symptoms compatible with monkeypox should isolate themselves and contact their doctor, Barcelona Town Hall confirmed on Monday, August 1.
The following recommendations have been made:
Almost all confirmed cases have presented fever, fatigue, inflammation of the lymph nodes, and skin rashes, frequently located in the genital and/or perianal area.
It must be said, however, that in most cases the symptoms are mild and after two to four weeks the diagnosed people recover without the need for any treatment.
Symptoms usually appear between days 5 and 21 after exposure to the virus. In terms of treatment, supportive treatments can be used depending on the symptoms that appear.
The Department of Health of the Generalitat started the monkeypox vaccination campaign on July 21.
The vaccine is aimed at people who have a high risk of contracting the disease, that is, those who maintain high-risk sexual practices included in pre-exposure prophylaxis programs for HIV or with HIV infection, as well as close contacts of confirmed cases with a higher risk of serious illness (children, pregnant people and immunocompromised people).
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.