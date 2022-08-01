Barcelona calls for extreme precautions to prevent monkeypox

By Anna Ellis • 01 August 2022 • 17:00

Barcelona Public Health Agency calls for extreme precautions to prevent monkeypox. Image: World Health Organisation.

The Public Health Agency of Barcelona (ASPB) has called for extreme precautions this summer, particularly at things like mass leisure events.

One of the key aspects to avoid transmission is the early detection of cases and their isolation, as well as the identification of their close contacts.

Therefore, people who have symptoms compatible with monkeypox should isolate themselves and contact their doctor, Barcelona Town Hall confirmed on Monday, August 1.

The following recommendations have been made:

Avoid close contact with people who have symptoms compatible with infection, especially sexual intercourse.

Reduce the number of sexual partners.

Avoid contact with objects, bedding or towels that have been in contact with an infected person.

Get vaccinated if you meet the established criteria and receive the indication from the health services.

Almost all confirmed cases have presented fever, fatigue, inflammation of the lymph nodes, and skin rashes, frequently located in the genital and/or perianal area.

It must be said, however, that in most cases the symptoms are mild and after two to four weeks the diagnosed people recover without the need for any treatment.

Symptoms usually appear between days 5 and 21 after exposure to the virus. In terms of treatment, supportive treatments can be used depending on the symptoms that appear.

The Department of Health of the Generalitat started the monkeypox vaccination campaign on July 21.

The vaccine is aimed at people who have a high risk of contracting the disease, that is, those who maintain high-risk sexual practices included in pre-exposure prophylaxis programs for HIV or with HIV infection, as well as close contacts of confirmed cases with a higher risk of serious illness (children, pregnant people and immunocompromised people).