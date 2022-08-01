By Joshua Manning • 01 August 2022 • 14:32

Belarus appoints new officials including ambassador to Russia in latest government changes Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

The President of Belarus has appointed a new ambassador to Russia, as well as a new head of the president administration, as reported on Monday, August 1.

The President of Belarus appointed Dmitry Krutoi as the new ambassador to Russia. Krutoi previously held the position of Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration.

Krutoi will also serve as Belarus’ Plenipotentiary to the CIS Economic Council, Special Representative of the Republic of Belarus on integration cooperation in the Union State, Eurasian Economic Union, CIS and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as reported by Belta.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus stated:

“As for the embassy in Russia, there is absolutely no need to give you any instructions: you know very well what work is done in this embassy.”

“Working in the president administration, you must have understood all of the president’s ideas about Russia. You know that this is our main focus in economic terms. As for politics, this is our friendly country. You should use this ideology to represent our country in the Russian Federation.”

Maksim Yermolovich will take Krutoi’s previous role as Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration.

Speaking on the appointment the President of Belarus stated: “A seasoned, smart, advanced person who has got an idea of what the West is.”

“I know this well, but he’s a normal, professional, committed pro-Belarus person. He has a good understanding of what needs to be done in Belarus.”

“He has lived in one of the world’s advanced countries and he has seen all the good and bad things about the UK. Naturally, there are a lot of good things about the British economy. ”

“We absolutely do not need the kind of politics modeled on the UK. We are not going to copy it. He has probably realized it, too. However, the economy, the financial sector are something to have a close look at.”

The news follows reports of President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus firing the Deputy Chief of the Belarusian Armed Forces, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram