Benissa calls for outlets to register for the consumer voucher programme

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 August 2022 • 15:55

Benissa Consumer Voucher Programme - Image Benissa Ayuntamiento

Benissa has issued a call for outlets in the two to register for participation in the consumer voucher programme.

The announcement on Monday, August 1 said that businesses who want to participate can register from today until August 15.

The programme will see the council match fund discounts offered in the stores that register by up to €75,000, effectively pumping a €150,000 into the local community.

Those that wish to register can do so online at www.bonocomerciobessa.es or by contacting the Department of Commerce AFIC-CREAMA and Unión Gremial on the telephone number 613 331 719.

Residents who wish to benefit from the vouchers will be able to register from August 16 until the 30th, or until all the vouchers are sold. Those that apply will need to make an appointment through the council’s website and will need to make a payment of €50 to receive the vouchers.

Those over the age of 65 who do not have access to the web will be able to call into the council from August 10 to 12.

The voucher will be in the form of a card with the €50 paid by the recipient and the €50 donated by the Council.

Demand is expected to be high and residents are recommended to apply early. The Council is also encouraging Benissa outlets to register saying this is a great opportunity to boost sales and to promote their businesses.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.