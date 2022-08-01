BREAKING: Final appeal to stop Archie Battersbee’s life support being turned off fails

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 August 2022 • 17:49

A LAST ditch effort to stop the life support of Archie Battersbee from being switched off failed after a Court of Appeal hearing favoured doctors over the 12-year-old boy’s family.

The father of Archie Battersbee, who was placed on life support over three months ago, had been fighting to stop doctors from turning it off and declaring him dead.

On July 25, the UK High Court refused to sanction any further delay in switching off the life support, despite both parents disputing the decision. Archie’s father was taken ill and rushed to the hospital at the time prior to the ruling being made.

Archie was due to have his life support switched off on Monday, August 1 at 2 pm but the UK government stepped in to ask the court to reconsider switching off the life support machine after Archie’s mother Hollie Dance wrote to the Health Secretary.

However, despite the last-minute appeal, the court ruled that the teenager was ‘brain-stem dead’ in accordance with the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London and that no further treatment would help the young boy.

Archie was found unconscious on April 7.

According to Ms Dance, Archie may have lost consciousness after participating in an online challenge at his home in Southend, Essex.

