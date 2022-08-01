By Joshua Manning • 01 August 2022 • 9:28

BREAKING NEWS: President of Russia's FC Spartak Moscow to resign after 18 years Popova Valeriya/Shutterstock.com

Leonid Fedun is reportedly set to resign as president of Russia’s FC Spartak Moscow, as reported on Monday, August 1.

The President of Russia’s FC Spartak Moscow will likely be replaced by Ashot Khachaturyants, according to reports by Russian media outlet Baza.

Khachaturyants is the former head of the Russian Premier League (RPL), he also served as general director of Sberbank Capital from 20008 to 2021 and was a member of the board of directors of Russneft.

Khachaturyants was appointed head of RPL in autumn 2021 but left the post on 27 June 2022.

Leonid Fedun was president of Spartak for 18 years, in addition he is a billionaire businessman with an estimated wealth, as of June 2019, of $8.5 billion.

Fedun previously worked as a Russian military officer, and currently owns 9.2 per cent of Russian oil company Lukoil, in addition he is the second-largest shareholder of Spartak Moscow, Russia’s most successful football club.

FC Spartak Moscow has won 12 Soviet championships and a record 10 Russian championships, ranking it as Russia’s most successful club.

The club also holds the record of winning 10 Soviet Cups, 4 Russian Cups and one Russian Super Cup.

The news follows reports of Russian footballer, Alexander Kozlov dying aged 29, following a blood clot, as reported on Friday, July 15.

Kozlov played as a striker for Moscow’s Spartak professional football club. During his time with the club he played in 28 games, where he scored one goal and assisted two goals.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.