The best business and financial advice on the Costa Blanca

There are so many things to consider when moving to another country, from finding a new home to sorting out all of your belongings, from arranging residency to getting advice on your finances. That’s why we have put together this guide on the best place to get business and financial advice on the Costa Blanca and the most experienced and knowledgeable people to help you.

Getting help with the future of your finances when you move to Spain is essential, particularly if you own a business. You will want a company that can provide you with trusted knowledge and expertise and one that gets to know their clients to assist them for years to come. Not only this, you will want an advisor who speaks in a language that you can understand and allows you to ask all of the questions you need to be able to make important financial decisions, savings and investments.

Why do I need financial advice?

A lot of expats don’t realise that the savings that they have in Premium Bonds, ISAs and other NS&I products are not suitable for Spanish residents, and they could potentially lead you to break tax laws that can lead to huge fines. Even just leaving your money in your UK bank account can create real complexities.

Wealth management will help in reducing financial stress and prioritising financial decisions. A financial advisor will take all of your financial aspects into account while creating the goals which helps to organise your funds. You will need an experienced advisor that you can trust who knows the Spanish systems, rules and regulations. This is particularly important for pension holders and those wishing to start a business in Spain.

Brexit also created a number of well-documented issues for expats living in the EU and financial planning and wealth management were impacted heavily as a result of the withdrawal agreement and many UK-based advisers and institutions are no longer able to engage with clients living in the EU.

Is Spain a good place to start up a business?

The answer is a simple yes! Lots of people, including expats, have started their businesses in Spain and it is one of the best places to start a business in Europe. If you have a good idea, a solid business plan and you are meeting the needs of an area or group of people, Spain can be one of the best places to set up a new business, however, starting a business in Spain isn’t easy and you will need experienced and honest financial advice from advisors such as Seagate Wealth Management on the Costa Blanca.

Types of financial advice from Seagate Wealth

Seagate Wealth Management provides Independent Financial Advice, working with a number of regulated companies and offering a comprehensive range of services that are all compliant here in Spain. However, they are very different to your typical financial adviser. The Seagate team has a wealth of experience in providing advice on all aspects of investments, savings and pensions options, with providing various solutions for their clients at the heart of what they do. In collaboration with their partners, Seagate provides Spanish legal advice, currency exchange, funeral plans and general insurance.

Savings and investments advice

An increasing amount of people are looking for the best way to save their money for the future, whether that be for that dream holiday or education fees for children or grandchildren, and Seagate Wealth offers tailor-made solutions that work best for their clients’ lifestyle and budget.

Navigating the rules and regulations in Spain with regards to savings and investments can be very time-consuming and confusing, however, using UK best practice, Seagate Wealth will find the solution based on your needs and requirements.

Pensions advice

For many expats, their pension income is essential to living the retirement lifestyle they desire. Whether you are a UK resident that is close to retirement or an expat who has already moved, Seagate Wealth will provide you with a seamless transfer of your pension assets. The type of pension that you have will determine the options you have for accessing your pension, meaning it could be one of the most important financial decisions that you make – but Seagate is here to advise you on the best options.

Seagate offers a range of pension solutions that give clients flexibility and control to ensure the best outcome for their pension fund, creating an individual solution for you. They will monitor your pension fund and make strategic alterations in order for you to benefit from opportunities.

Working with all major International Life Companies that offer a comprehensive range of investment options, coupled with local experience and expertise in well-regulated, tax-efficient jurisdictions, Seagate Wealth Management is the best company to help you with your pension plans.