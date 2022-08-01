By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 11:19

Image - Camping Itxaspe

In the heart of the Geoparque on the Basque Coast (Flysch), surrounded by a beautiful landscape with magnificent views of the sea and steep cliffs, you’ll find the Camping and Bungalows Itxaspe.

This campsite is strategically located so that you can visit the three Basque-country capitals (Donostia-San Sebastian, Bilbao and Vitoria-Gazteiz) and the French Basque Country during your stay.

While holidaying here, you can trek from Flysch, dive from the cliffs, choose one of the cycle routes through the mountain and learn to surf at one of the surf schools.

If you love nature but you prefer maximum comfort rather than a flimsy tent, this campsite offers the option of renting a bungalow. They come fully equipped and ensure that you can enjoy the marvellous surroundings in something a little more stable!

There are also a variety of apartments in different sizes suitable for groups of between 2 and 6 people. Don’t worry about having to fit in sleeping bags, towels and cooking utensils, everything is here ready for you to enjoy the Basque coast in luxury.

