Camping Parque Tropical, Estepona

By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 11:17

Image - Camping Parque Tropical

For a holiday in nature, this campsite is a great choice! Camping Parque Tropical is located in Estepona, Malaga and is only 10km away from Marbella.

If tents aren’t your thing, there are 17 bungalows with terraces and parking. These come in 4 different models to choose from, fully equipped with everything you could need and have air conditioning and outdoor furniture to enjoy your meals in outside in the summer evenings.

There are also 71 spots on different levels and varying sizes where you can pitch your tent or there are also electricity points for caravans and motorhomes. The campsite also has wifi throughout.

All of this I surrounded by tropical plants to really make you feel like you’re on holiday. The beach is also only 500 metres away, approximately a 5-minute walk! If you’re not a fan of the sea, the campsite also has its own pool.

For the little ones, Camping Parque Tropical has an infant play area and if you want to work out while you’re away there are exercise machines available.

