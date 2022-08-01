By Guest Writer • 01 August 2022 • 16:04

Man of many voices Ricky Lavazza helping one cancer victim Credit: Ricky Lavazza Facebook

CANCER never sleeps and can attack anyone at anytime with the majority of people having friends or relatives struck down without warning.

Somehow when it’s a child, it seems so much worse as they have little chance to enjoy the fullness of a long and happy life but one young man, Juan Sebastian Valencia Guttiérez who was first diagnosed at an early age is fighting back.

Having lost a leg when very young, he is determined to enjoy the thrill of sport but needs a new prosthesis which would allow him to run but it is going to cost €10,000 to obtain, so two Estepona restaurants Cabana and Masala have got together with supporters to help.

There will be another evening Picnic in the Park at the picturesque Parque Torre Leonera in Benahavis on Saturday September 3 from 7.30pm.

Guests are invited to pay €20 to enjoy their own picnic in the hopefully still warm evening before being entertained by the ever-popular showman Ricky Lavazza as well as Boogie Wonderland.

This promises to be a fun evening for all of the family with the added bonus of helping a young man fulfil one of his dreams, so for more information call 619 664 017.

